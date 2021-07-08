He said it might have‚ but also pointed out that Senegal coach Aliou Cisse‚ Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi and late Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi had broken barriers for African coaches before him. He said other SA coaches‚ including four-time league winner Gavin Hunt‚ who surprisingly joined Chippa United on Wednesday after a torrid year at Chiefs‚ could also coach in North Africa.

“I just like to jump. I like to challenge systems and programmes. I’m fidgety. I needed to know what this thing is about‚” Mosimane said‚ explaining that his need to escape comfort zones played a significant role in him leaving Mamelodi Sundowns for Ahly.

“If you look at my interviews‚ I said‚ ‘I want to know about North African football. It’s about time somebody from SA knows and understands North African football‚ and we should change the mentality of North African football.'

“I wanted to know‚ ‘What is this North African dominance? What makes that‚ what do they do‚ what’s happening there?’

“And I want my fellow South Africans to know it. I believe Gavin Hunt can coach in North Africa — no doubt. But he opted for Chippa — it’s his life.

“When you go to North Africa‚ the life is not playing golf and all that. There’s no rest‚ forget all of that.

“I can’t go to a shopping mall. I’ve been once in nine months and I was escorted by three bodyguards.