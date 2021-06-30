GamersLIVE

EA acquires mobile games developer Playdemic from WarnerMedia for $1.4 billion

30 June 2021 - 15:44 By Craig Risi
Playdemic is an award-winning mobile games company based in Europe.
Playdemic is an award-winning mobile games company based in Europe.
Image: Supplied

Certain gamers might not like to hear this, but mobile games littered with microtransactions make a lot of money. And Electronic Arts know this, having made a small fortune off of microtransaction in their various games for many years now. And they’re hoping to potently make even more as the company has announced that it has acquired Playdemic from WarnerMedia for $1.4 billion.

Playdemic is perhaps most known for their popular Golf Clash franchise, which has over 10 million players on the Google Play Store and has found massive success in the intuitive mechanic that has made it such a hit. A mechanic that EA is hoping it can incorporate into some of its other series, either as themed golf games or new games altogether.

For EA, this news follows the publisher’s acquisition of mobile-developer Glu in February for $2.1 billion and makes it clear that the company believes there is a lot of money to be made off mobile games. And when you have as many players as games from these companies do, it’s easy to see why that could be the case. If they can just continue making games that attract millions of players, then there is definitely plenty of opportunities to monetise them and make a small fortune.

 
 

For WarnerMedia, it shows that the company is going through big changes after joining Discovery, but it is still very firmly in the gaming market with the likes of Lego, Harry Potter, and Mortal Kombat being its most notable franchises. Perhaps WarnerMedia wants to consolidate and develop these franchises more specifically and leave the very different nature of Playdemic’s Golf Clash to a more specific game-focused company like EA. Time will tell how this acquisition will work for both companies.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is on an express elevator to launch

Cold Iron Studios has dropped a new trailer for its bug hunt-’em-up, featuring some of the game’s hot Colonial Marine on Xenomorph action.
News
8 hours ago

A new Dead Space game is probably, maybe in development

EA’s Motive Studios is working on a project based on “an established IP”, with an announcement expected at the publisher’s Play event next month. ...
News
6 days ago

Bethesda’s Starfield trailer was produced “entirely in-game without any cinematic tools”

Debuted at E3 during Xbox and Bethesda’s co-op event, the “Skyrim in space” sci-fi RPG is also the studio’s first game developed with its proprietary ...
News
1 week ago

New Sea of Thieves gameplay trailer shows off a janky Captain Jack Sparrow

The new gameplay trailer for Sea of Thieves Season 3: A Pirate’s Life highlights more what players will be doing, as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Investigations into claim a Chinese man’s lottery win was falsely claimed by a ... World
  2. Hawks arrest three senior municipal managers over VBS Bank billions South Africa
  3. Average pay for domestic workers in SA is below living wage South Africa
  4. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  5. Military hospitals lie in intensive care as funds go to waste News

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...