EA acquires mobile games developer Playdemic from WarnerMedia for $1.4 billion

For EA, this news follows the publisher’s acquisition of mobile-developer Glu in February for $2.1 billion and makes it clear that the company believes there is a lot of money to be made off mobile games. And when you have as many players as games from these companies do, it’s easy to see why that could be the case. If they can just continue making games that attract millions of players, then there is definitely plenty of opportunities to monetise them and make a small fortune.

For WarnerMedia, it shows that the company is going through big changes after joining Discovery, but it is still very firmly in the gaming market with the likes of Lego, Harry Potter, and Mortal Kombat being its most notable franchises. Perhaps WarnerMedia wants to consolidate and develop these franchises more specifically and leave the very different nature of Playdemic’s Golf Clash to a more specific game-focused company like EA. Time will tell how this acquisition will work for both companies.