Figment, a beautiful musical action-adventure

Figment is a gorgeous game set in a strange and surreal world where you explore the mind. The story starts after an accident and you find yourself in a beautiful world where a nightmare just stole your scrapbook with memories.

Each scene in this game looking like a painting. In fact, this is the thing that made me download the game, each moment looks like a painting and you can even pause and take in-game screenshots with a minimalistic camera tool.

Defined as a musical action-adventure game, Figment offers a fantastic musical journey as you chase down the nightmares who escaped with your scrapbook. You are accompanied on your journey by Piper, a bird that guides you along and gives you insights as the story unfolds.

The game features basic puzzles to solve and you battle nightmares along the way with basic combat. While some of these may become a little repetitive, the game has a way to keep you entertained. One way it does this is with the excellent story, voice acting and, shall we say, insights into life.

If the game sounds a little familiar, you may have seen it on other platforms including Steam.

Figment is available on the App Store and Google Play