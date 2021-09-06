GamersLIVE

Esports

Halo Infinite Championship Series launch partners announced

06 September 2021 - 13:54 By Wessel Minnie
Halo Infinite marks the next era in the franchise, and with it comes the next era for the Halo Championship Series.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

On 8th December, Halo esports will enter a new era. Yes, that's when Halo Infinite releases for PC and Xbox One / Xbox Series S and X players to enjoy. With the dedicated Halo esports community and the franchise' exciting multiplayer, next year will be extremely exciting. For the first Halo Infinite Championship Series, the first nine launch partners have been announced. Most esports fans will, at the very least, recognize some of these big names.

Halo Infinite Championship Series partners

The lead esports producer for Halo Infinite, Tashi, revealed the first details in a post entitled "Designing the Halo Esports Ecosystem". The partner teams include the likes of Na'Vi, Cloud9, G2 Esports and more.

Tashi explains: "Halo Infinite marks the next era in the franchise, and with it comes the next era for the Halo Championship Series. Behind the scenes, we’ve been hard at work for the last few years building out the ecosystem with Teams being a huge component of that. After getting tons of feedback on the Partnership Program, opening up applications, selecting the Teams, building the in-game content, and signing contracts – we are finally ready to reveal the Teams that will be partnered with us for the launch of HCS for Halo Infinite. We are so proud to have such an incredible lineup of Teams ready to jump into Halo, and we can’t wait to get work."

The partner teams are:
  • Cloud9
  • Sentinels
  • Team Envy
  • FaZe Clan
  • Fnatic
  • Spacestation Gaming
  • NaVi
  • G2 Esports
  • EUNITED

With these huge names attached to the first Halo Infinite Halo Championship Series, the prospect of Halo Infinite esports is immense. More teams will also be added to the Partnership Program after launch. At the time of writing, there's no exact start date for the Halo Championship Series featuring Halo Infinite.

It will be exciting to see how Halo Infinite esports gets received across the globe, and South Africa. We will keep you up to date with more Halo Infinite esports news as we get closer to December.

