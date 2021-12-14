ACGL Cash Cups this week | 13 to 19 December 2021

With the Fortnite Mythic Royale finale now complete, there's still some nice tournaments left for the year at South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL). The biggest one left is the Predator Warzone Pacific tournament, where South African gamers will compete on the brand-new, massive Caldera map for their share of the R5,000 prize pool this Wednesday, 15 December. There are also some Cash Cups from ACGL taking place this week, so let's jump straight into the details.

ACGL Cash Cups this week

There are five Cash Cups from ACGL taking place this week, from 13 to 19 December 2021, not counting the big Predator Warzone Pacific tournament we've mentioned in the intro to this article. Times below are in SAST so local gamers don’t miss out. Check out all the important details below, as per ACGL’s tournament page.

Tinkies Free Fire Cash Cup - Solos battle royale tournament starting on Monday, 13 December at 19:00. 1st place gets R300, 2nd place gets R200.

Ergotherapy Fortnite Realistic Cash Cup - 1v1 tournament starting on Tuesday, 14 December at 19:00. 1st place gets R300, 2nd place gets R200.

VOX Halo Duos Cash Cup - 2v2 tournament starting on Saturday, 18 December at 14:00. 1st place gets R1,000, 2nd place gets R600 and 3rd place gets R400.

VOX Vanguard Cash Cup - 4v4 tournament starting on Sunday, 19 December at 14:00. 1st place gets R1,000, 2nd place gets R600 and 3rd place gets R400.

#AGCZA Halo Cash Cup - 4v4 tournament starting on Sunday, 19 December at 14:00. 1st place gets R1,200, 2nd place gets R800.

Every match you complete on the ACGL site will also provide you with some Embers, which can be used to enter giveaways on the ACGL website.

You can keep up to date with all their announcements by following ACGL on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.