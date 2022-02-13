Game Review | Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows – a journey of disappointment





The best way to talk about Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows is to break it into two sections: the story and the platforming/puzzles. First, let’s talk about the simple yet unsatisfyingly poor tale. As you play through Tandem: A Tale Shadows, you control two characters: Emma, a 10-year-old girl who wants to be a detective and Fenton, an animated teddy bear.

When Thomas Kane, the young son of an illusionist, goes missing, Emma and Fenton team up to investigate. That’s it, story done. If you’re reading this and thinking to yourself, well, surely the story gets more fleshed out as the game progresses? Nope. Surely the ending answers many looming questions that the story presents? Nope. There is absolutely nothing more to the story of Tandem than what I’ve mentioned above.

Next up, we have to talk about what is essentially the crux of Tandem: A Tale of Shadows: the puzzles and the platforming. When I first heard about the core concept of Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, I was excited. While nothing they were selling was new, it was interesting. The big twist in Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, the thing that’s supposed to make the game stand out, is the concept of looking at the world around you differently.

While playing Emma, you have a top-down view of the world, and while playing Fenton, you’re greeted with a traditional side-scrolling view. The concept is novel and worked pretty well for the most part. However, lacking the intricacies of the platformers of today, such as a double jump, a long-jump or anything of the like, makes the experience feel somewhat hollow.