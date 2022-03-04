Riders Republic – it’s like that one kid who thinks they’re the coolest

The game boasts multiple ways to interact with other players, from social hubs scattered throughout the world where you can just hang out to competitions where as many as 64 players can compete against each other. And if like me, you’d rather play on your own, there is a dedicated career mode for each sport.

While, in theory, Riders Republic sounds like the sports game to beat all sports games, the reality is an experience that’s slightly underwhelming, slightly pointless and very annoying. The open-world Riders Republic is set in is beautiful to look at for the first few times you see it. However, before long, you realize that there is very little to do in it, and the absurd amount of time it takes you to get from one end of the map to the other is just not worth it.

The game also boasts an impressive trick and gear system, but nothing ever truly feels special because of the lightning-fast rate at which you unlock new stuff. Instead of being excited when something new was unlocked, I would go with whatever had the highest stats or just continually button mashing until a trick went off.

The biggest issue I had with the game though, and the main reason I can’t see myself returning to it, is how annoying it is. Riders Republic is like that one kid at school that is super obnoxious and thinks they’re the coolest thing ever, but they’re really, really not. The game is littered with unskippable dialogue and a seemingly neverending supply of bad jokes and stupid one-liners. No one should be forced to hear “you’re working these events like a pork rib, nummies” more than once in their lives, if at all, and I was forced to hear it so many times that I lost track.