Not a game review | Core Keeper - the next Valheim?

This article was brought to you by NAG

This is not a review. Having only hit early access a few days ago, Core Keeper is still way too new to rate. But so far, it’s looking set to be a big indie game hit.

Core Keeper is a top-down mining game. You dig and dig and dig, finding ore to smelt and build better equipment. These you use to find more ore, kill monsters and pick seeds. You have to eat, but it’s not crazy demanding in that respect. Just keep digging, opening up new areas and discoveries as you branch out. Build farms to harvest food and wood, upgrade gear to mine new areas, and look for…