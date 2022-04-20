Absa enters the gaming arena with rAge Expo

The South African gaming industry’s rapid growth has seen big brands getting behind gaming more than ever before. Absa has joined forces with rAge Expo, ACGL and Rush in the latest big business/gaming partnership which is set to raise the bar even more for gamers. With impressive prize money and high-stakes tournaments driving a bigger and better esports spectacle, the Absa Gaming Festival launched Tuesday with registrations now open.

“In line with our efforts to get closer to our customers, colleagues and communities (including the gaming community), Absa is proud to be partnering with rAge Expo and ACGL to host the inaugural Absa Gaming Festival,” says Christine Wu, Managing Executive for Customer Value Management at Absa Retail and Business Bank. “The sponsorship underscores our commitment to embracing digital innovation and future-fit technologies while also ensuring that we find original ways to connect individuals to communities.”

The Absa Gaming Festival, which runs for a period of seven weeks, will feature three online tournaments - Fortnite, Apex Legends and FIFA 22. The total cash prize pool is valued at R60 000 with additional giveaways from Absa Rewards valued at over R50 000. In addition, there will also be a Best Plays competition where gamers can submit their most memorable gaming moments and stand to win prizes.

The tournaments will be structured as follows:

The Fortnite Duos tournament will host four open qualifier events – one per week, starting on 30 April, with the top 12 from each qualifier going into the finals. The finals will be live-streamed on the ACGL YouTube channel on 28 May.

The FIFA 22 tournament will host four open qualifier events – one per week, starting on 1 May, with the top 4 from each qualifier going into the finals. Group stages will commence on 25 May and conclude on 1 June, with the finals taking place on 5 June.

The Apex Legends streamer tournament will feature two qualifier events (6 May and 13 May) with the finals taking place on 20 May on Twitch.

Michael James, Project Director at rAge Expo says, “Having a brand like Absa take esports and gaming seriously is always good news for gamers and the overall positive growth of the industry. They’ve put up some decent prize money and partnered with the best in the business to bring the local gaming community something fun and exciting. We’re proud to be working with such a forward-thinking and adaptable company, and I can tell you this is just the beginning.”

Nick Holden, Co-Founder and Director at ACGL adds, “Get those wallets open and get ready to change your bank because Absa has arrived with the Absa Gaming Festival. Clearly, we’re excited about it and we can’t wait to be your esports hosts for the competition. We couldn’t be happier to partner with our gaming friends at rAge Expo – we’ve missed them so much and know you have too. As for Absa, all I can say is welcome to gaming and let’s get ready to unpause this session, as a new player has entered the arena!”