GamersLIVE

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal happening Wednesday

08 June 2022 - 14:33 By Arielle Pieterse
Call of Duty is a first-person shooter video game franchise published by Activision. Starting out in 2003, it first focused on games set in World War II.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by NAG

Back in 2009, many gamers’ lives were forever changed with the launch of the hit of every garage LAN, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and now, 13 years later, it’s back. While we’ve already gotten to see a live-action tease for the game and an October 28th release date, we’ve not gotten to see anything more.

Tonight that changes. Using Call of Duty’s official YouTube channel, Activision plans a proper reveal for the 2022s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 tonight. Any South Africans who want to catch the stream can follow this link at 7 pm tonight (10 am Pt) to watch the stream when it goes live.

The ultimate weapon is team. #ModernWarfare2

_

Viewers who watch tonight’s stream can expect to see the official worldwide reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which should include a more extended trailer and hopefully even showcase some in-game footage. Judging from the previous Call of Duty reveals, there should also be some hints about the campaign story.

If you’ve already got plans and can’t catch tonight’s stream, tomorrow marks the start of the Summer Game Fest (Thursday at 8 pm for South Africans). This event will also include all of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveals and news. Activision has said that this inclusion will consist of a “world premiere gameplay level” for the game, meaning the content showcased should be different from what viewers will get to see tonight.

