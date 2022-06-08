Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal happening Wednesday

This article was brought to you by NAG

Back in 2009, many gamers’ lives were forever changed with the launch of the hit of every garage LAN, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and now, 13 years later, it’s back. While we’ve already gotten to see a live-action tease for the game and an October 28th release date, we’ve not gotten to see anything more.

Tonight that changes. Using Call of Duty’s official YouTube channel, Activision plans a proper reveal for the 2022s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 tonight. Any South Africans who want to catch the stream can follow this link at 7 pm tonight (10 am Pt) to watch the stream when it goes live.