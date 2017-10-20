Hawks to probe massive data leak

The largest data leak in South African history just got bigger.

Troy Hunt, the Australian web security expert who first alerted South Africans to the leak, said the "data dump" actually contains the information of just more than 60 million South Africans - about twice as many as mentioned earlier in the week.

Hunt has now completed importing all the information he stumbled across.

The leak contains the ID numbers, ages, locations, marital status, occupations, estimated incomes, addresses and cellphone numbers of millions of South Africans, both dead and alive.

Hunt has uploaded the e-mail addresses compromised in the data leak to his website HaveIBeenPwnd.com, where anyone can enter their e-mail address to see if it has been affected.