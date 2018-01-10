The evidence that one of South Africa's most commonly used contraceptives‚ the Depo-Provera injection‚ increases the risk of contracting HIV is "accumulating".

Yet Pfizer‚ the maker of the drug‚ continues to deny there may a problem.

About half of women accessing government contraception have at least once used the long-acting injection‚ according to a 2017 study in the South African Medical Journal.

The injection - needed once every three months - contains the synthetic hormone medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA)

The drug could make it up to 40% easier to contract HIV‚ a 2016 review‚ of all the studies on the hormone and risk of HIV acquisition in women concluded.

(Note: The contraception injection given every two months‚ known as NET-EN - does not show a risk of being able to contract HIV.)

But the evidence on MPA in human trials is not conclusive‚ due to the quality and type of studies.