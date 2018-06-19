WATCH | Leopard cub gets slapped around by lizard

A good smack wasn't enough to stop a leopard cub going after a monitor lizard.

Costa Frangeskides told Latest Sightings that he was on vacation at Kaingu Safari Lodge in Zambia when he saw this battle take place between the leopard and lizard in the middle of the road.

'We could see that there were two leopards looking very interested in trying to make a morsel of the monitor," he said.

The lizard began thrashing its tail from side to side to defend itself, but it wasn't enough to save it from the hungry predator. The leopard was able to grab the lizard by the back of the neck and make off into the bushes with its treat.