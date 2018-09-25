WATCH | Snake handler rescues python wedged in car's engine
A 'snake handler' was called in to rescue a python after it got itself wedged into the engine of a car.
It's not clear where or when this happened, but the man is eventually able to free the snake from the car's motor. Snakes have a habit of curling up into unwanted places, especially when the temperature drops:
Quite the sssurprise for our Sussex Inlet Patrol today when checking on a flat battery! 🐍 🏃 pic.twitter.com/5PshyLKOqw— The NRMA (@NRMA) November 9, 2017
A python climbed into a car's bonnet in the Kruger National Park.