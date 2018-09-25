Sci-Tech

WATCH | Snake handler rescues python wedged in car's engine

25 September 2018 - 14:54 By TimesLIVE

A 'snake handler' was called in to rescue a python after it got itself wedged into the engine of a car.

It's not clear where or when this happened, but the man is eventually able to free the snake from the car's motor. Snakes have a habit of curling up into unwanted places, especially when the temperature drops:

A python climbed into a car's bonnet in the Kruger National Park.

