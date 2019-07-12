Sci-Tech

Twitter curbs hate speech based on religion

12 July 2019 - 10:08 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The social media network already removes tweets with threats based on race, ethnicity and religious affiliation, among others.
The social media network already removes tweets with threats based on race, ethnicity and religious affiliation, among others.
Image: AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL

Twitter has announced that it is moving to filter out inappropriate content based on religion as part of its effort to curb hate speech.

In a policy update, Twitter said it would take down "dehumanising language" that targets specific religious groups.

The social media network already removes tweets with threats based on race, ethnicity, religious affiliation and more, but its recent update sets more precise standards for hateful content based on religion.

“After months of conversations and feedback from the public, external experts and our own teams, we’re expanding our rules against hateful conduct to include language that dehumanises others on the basis of religion,” the Twitter safety team said.

Some examples of hateful speech that’s banned under Twitter’s new rules.
Some examples of hateful speech that’s banned under Twitter’s new rules.
Image: Twitter

According to the company, tweets [example image above] that break this rule sent before the update will need to be deleted, but will not result in account suspensions.

Last month, Twitter said it would add warning labels to tweets from officials and politicians who violate its rules, a move that will potentially affect the output of political figures such as US president Donald Trump and former DA leader Helen Zille.

MORE

Twitter adds warning labels for offensive political tweets

The new measure only applies to verified political leaders and candidates who have more than 100,000 followers.
News
1 week ago

Julius Malema says Twitter is 'divorced from reality' & Helen Zille agrees

As popular as he may be on social media, Julius Malema says it doesn't always reflect reality.
Politics
4 days ago

Sjoe! Twitter wants Pravin Gordhan's transcripts & student number after UKZN confirms qualification

UKZN on Monday issued a statement in which they confirmed Public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan's qualifications which he obtained in 1973.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Tragic end for wedding reality show bride discovered in Durban flat South Africa
  2. WATCH | Hijackers caught on camera - and nabbed in 13 minutes South Africa
  3. Motorist rams gunman robbing woman driver in Johannesburg traffic South Africa
  4. 'Missing' PE nurses found at sangoma training camp South Africa
  5. ‘I raped in revenge for being raped by my sister.’ Nonsense, says judge South Africa

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X