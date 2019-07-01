Twitter adds warning labels for offensive political tweets

The new measure only applies to verified political leaders and candidates who have more than 100,000 followers.

Twitter will no longer delete the offensive, bullying or hateful tweets of politicians - instead, it will begin "marking them up".

The popular app has announced that it is creating a warning label to flag and suppress political tweets that breach the platform's rules on acceptable speech.

"In the past, we’ve allowed certain tweets that violated our rules to remain on Twitter because they were in the public’s interest, but it wasn’t clear when and how we made those determinations," the app stated.

Many have seen this as a positive step for the company, as it comes under renewed criticism for its handling of tweets by major political figures such as US president Donald Trump and former DA leader Helen Zille.