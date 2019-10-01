Sci-Tech

WATCH | Just how painful is a snake bite? Biologist lets python bite him for crazy new TV show

01 October 2019 - 09:28 By TimesLIVE

The History Channel's new series Kings of Pain follows wildlife biologist Adam Thorn and professional animal handler Rob “Caveman” Alleva as they get bitten and stung by some of the most dangerous animals and insects in the world to create a complete and comprehensive pain index to help save lives. 

The trailer for the series shows Thorn approaching a python, his face covered in a protective mask, and giving it his elbow to bite. He screams in pain before the snake lets him go, leaving a nasty bite mark as Alleva looks on from a safe distance, horror evident on his face.

With the help of animal handlers, Alleva gets the snake off Thorn and back into the bag before they examine the wound.

