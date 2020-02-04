Sci-Tech

Vodacom to launch 5G services with the help of Liquid Telecoms in 2020

04 February 2020 - 15:59 By Reuters
Telecommunications giant Vodacom is expected to roll out 5G services to customers in South Africa this year.
Telecommunications giant Vodacom is expected to roll out 5G services to customers in South Africa this year.
Image: 123RF / Nenetus

Vodacom expects to offer 5G mobile services to its South African customers this year by using a network being built by another African operator, Liquid Telecom, Vodacom chief executive Shameel Joosub said on Tuesday.

Liquid Telecom announced last month it was building a wholesale 5G network that would be available from early 2020, using its share of the 3.5 GHz spectrum required for 5G. It said it would allow other operators to roam on its network.

Liquid, which said its wholesale service would be available in major South African cities, did not say which technology supplier would be used to roll out its 5G network.

Joosub said, “We expect to be able to launch 5G services in SA this year.”

“This is possible thanks to a recent roaming agreement with Liquid Telecom, as 5G spectrum is largely unassigned in SA.”

Vodacom, which is majority owned by Britain's Vodafone, said it would manage the 5G network on behalf of Liquid Telecom, although it did not say precisely where or when the 5G service would be available to customers.

Deadline extended for Vodacom and MTN deal on cheaper data prices

Network operators MTN and Vodacom – which control about 70% of the country’s mobile industry – have been given another month to come up with a deal ...
News
2 days ago

Mobile operators in SA have complained about delays in allocating the spectrum needed to roll out 5G, which provides much faster mobile connections than 4G networks.

Vodacom and rival MTN have been running pilots for the next-generation technology using spectrum from the regulator, but they are not yet permitted to offer this commercially.

The regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of SA, has said it would outline in April the process and timing for licensing and assigning 5G spectrum.

Rain, a mobile operator that only provides data services, has launched a fixed-wireless 5G network, offering a fast broadband connection to homes and businesses without requiring cables. The service is available in parts of Johannesburg and neighbouring Tshwane.

Vodacom, which has already launched a 5G mobile service in Lesotho, would be the first operator in SA to offer 5G to mobile users.

Beware: South Africans are falling victim to cellphone porting scam

Service providers have been blasted for not having proper security features in place to protect the identities of their clients
News
4 weeks ago

In its quarterly results, Vodacom reported a 6.6% rise in group revenue for the three months to December, thanks in part to strong growth in data and revenues from its M-Pesa mobile money service.

Joosub said the company's growth in Tanzania would be hampered after Vodacom said in January it had to disconnect 1.7 million customers in the east African nation because of an issue related to government-approved identification documents.

But the chief executive said Vodacom was working to reconnect these customers once they had undergone biometric registration.

READ MORE

Regulation the only way to bring down data prices: Arthur Goldstuck

Regulatory intervention is the only way that data costs will become affordable to the poor.
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Explainer: Why are South African data prices so high?

South African data prices are the highest in Africa - why?
News
2 months ago

Delayed spectrum allocation keeps prices high - Vodacom reacts to data ruling

Mobile communication giant Vodacom said it has consistently stated that delayed spectrum allocation has impacted the rate at which data prices could ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  2. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  3. This is the Johannesburg hospital where staff reliably pitch for work South Africa
  4. Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors World
  5. 'It wasn't me': Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa court battle gets a soundtrack News

Latest Videos

‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X