Finalists revealed for Rhino Conservation Awards

Judges for this year's Rhino Conservation Awards on Wednesday released the names of the finalists for each category ahead of the virtual ceremony, which will coincide with World Ranger Day on July 31.

The awards aim to celebrate people and organisations working hard to reduce the threats and increase the sustainability of conservation efforts in Africa.

The organisers said each organisation and individual that has been shortlisted has contributed in some way to a conservation success story.

They said such stories, which allow species to flourish in their natural environments, would not be possible without the conservation efforts undertaken by various organisations and individuals.

“The media tends to focus on the number of carcasses poached, but every day many species are protected thanks to the blood, sweat and tears of dedicated conservationists and rangers who deserve recognition,” said Andrew Campbell, CEO of the Game Rangers’ Association of Africa (GRAA).