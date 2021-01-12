Sci-Tech

Porn exposure warning with Telegram location setting

12 January 2021 - 13:27
Social media law specialist Emma Sadlier has warned about a Telegram feature which easily exposes children to pornography. Stock photo.
Social media law specialist Emma Sadlier has warned about a Telegram feature which easily exposes children to pornography. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/NENETUS

As many continue to flock to Telegram, abandoning WhatsApp due to concerns about its privacy policy, social media law specialist Emma Sadlier has warned about a Telegram feature which easily exposes children to pornography.

This comes after Sadlier discovered that turning on "location" can expose children to inappropriate material such as porn.

She warned parents whose children have downloaded Telegram to ensure that the location is turned off and cannot be turned back on to avoid exposure to such material.

“Go into settings and turn off locations — but the problem with kids is that they can turn it back on when you are not watching,” she said. “So you need to make sure that there is a parental control function that either stops them from turning the location on and off, or if you decided they mustn’t be on Telegram, to ban them from the platform,” she said.

Goodbye WhatsApp? Here's why your friends are flocking to Signal & Telegram

Elon Musk has endorsed WhatsApp rival Signal amid concerns about WhatsApp's new privacy policy.
News
1 day ago

Sadlier said the app has a feature which exposes children to pornography.

“I got an enquiry about it this morning and within literally a minute of looking at it, I was getting the most crazy porn, it was really hectic,” she said.

“If you go to your Telegram, and you click the people nearby, there are groups nearby and you click any of those groups nearby, there is just crazy porn in all of them. That function gets disabled if you turn off your location features.”

How to access the location feature on your phone:

  • go into "settings" on your phone;
  • go to "privacy and location";
  • in "permission manager" you are allowed to turn off your location settings for each app.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

What’s up with WhatsApp? And must you rush to find a new message app?

The messaging giant’s data-sharing move was long expected, but changes little for everyday users — for now
News
18 hours ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Bad for tech but good for people

Big tech may face a reckoning under Joe Biden as it continues to lack morality and civic responsibility
Business
2 days ago

Google suspends Parler social networking app from Play Store; Apple gives 24-hour warning

Owners of the two biggest mobile app stores took action on Friday against the Parer social networking service because of posts inciting violence, ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  4. Ace Magashule takes legal action against public protector News
  5. Yo, Mr Richest Man, remember your homeboys in SA News

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X