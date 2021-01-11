What’s up with WhatsApp? And must you rush to find a new message app?
The messaging giant’s data-sharing move was long expected, but changes little for everyday users — for now
11 January 2021 - 20:00
Don’t ditch WhatsApp because if you do you’ll be alone.
So warned tech expert Arthur Goldstuck on Monday as users said they were quitting the global messaging service due to privacy fears...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.