News

What’s up with WhatsApp? And must you rush to find a new message app?

The messaging giant’s data-sharing move was long expected, but changes little for everyday users — for now

Paul Ash Senior reporter
11 January 2021 - 20:00

Don’t ditch WhatsApp because if you do you’ll be alone.

So warned tech expert Arthur Goldstuck on Monday as users said they were quitting the global messaging service due to privacy fears...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Total truck-up: Covid delays at SA borders cost freight firms nearly R3bn News
  2. Water relief the ‘greatest show of fellowship ever seen’ in crisis-hit ... News
  3. What’s up with WhatsApp? And must you rush to find a new message app? News
  4. Promises, promises: More vaccine deals to be announced soon News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

EFF vs Bheki Cele: What you need to know about the criminal charges
Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Related articles

  1. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Bad for tech but good for people Business
  2. Social media has been ‘captured’ Africa
  3. Tesla's stock market value overtakes Facebook news
X