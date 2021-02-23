Sci-Tech

Australia’s oldest known rock art is 17,300-year-old kangaroo

23 February 2021

Scientists have found Australia’s oldest known rock art - a 17,300-year-old painting of a kangaroo.

Its age was determined by radiocarbon-dating ancient mud wasp nests, the BBC reports.

The 2m painting belongs to a style of Aboriginal rock art previously identified as Australia’s oldest known style of painted figures.

The kangaroo is painted on the sloping ceiling of a rock shelter in Balanggarra country, in the Kimberley region of Western Australia known for its Aboriginal rock paintings.

