Elon Musk plans to set up a Starbase in Texas

Earlier on Tuesday, Musk tweeted, “Creating the city of Starbase, Texas,” without elaborating further.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, the company's job posting for a Starlink engineer said it was breaking ground on a “new, state-of-the-art” manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas to keep up with global demand.

The Starlink venture, a planned network of tens of thousands of satellites in low-earth orbit, aims to offer fast internet speeds globally.

The Tesla CEO had said earlier that Starlink, now based in Redmond, Washington, will be a crucial source of funding for his broader plans like developing the Starship rocket to fly paying customers to the moon and eventually trying to colonise Mars.