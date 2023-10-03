Meta Platforms is considering charging $14 (R270) per month for ad-free subscriptions to Instagram or Facebook for European users, according to a proposal submitted to regulators, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Meta has told regulators it hopes to roll out its subscription no ads (SNA) plan in the coming months for users in Europe, the report said, adding it will give users the choice between continuing to access Instagram and Facebook free with personalised ads, or paying for versions of the services without any ads.
Under the plan, Meta has told regulators it would charge users roughly €10 a month on a desktop for a Facebook or Instagram account, and roughly €6 for each additional linked account, the report said.
On mobile devices, the price would jump to roughly €13 a month because Meta would factor in commissions charged by Apple's and Google's app stores on in-app payments, WSJ reported
Reuters
Social media users might be charged R270 for ad-free Instagram or Facebook in Europe — WSJ
Image: 123rf.com
Meta Platforms is considering charging $14 (R270) per month for ad-free subscriptions to Instagram or Facebook for European users, according to a proposal submitted to regulators, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Meta has told regulators it hopes to roll out its subscription no ads (SNA) plan in the coming months for users in Europe, the report said, adding it will give users the choice between continuing to access Instagram and Facebook free with personalised ads, or paying for versions of the services without any ads.
Under the plan, Meta has told regulators it would charge users roughly €10 a month on a desktop for a Facebook or Instagram account, and roughly €6 for each additional linked account, the report said.
On mobile devices, the price would jump to roughly €13 a month because Meta would factor in commissions charged by Apple's and Google's app stores on in-app payments, WSJ reported
Reuters
READ MORE:
Zuckerberg rolls out new AI products
Hands off my brainwaves: Latin America in race for 'neurorights'
Google unveils artificial intelligence tools for large companies, new AI chip
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos