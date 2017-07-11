South Africa

Escaped Kruger park lions have been spotted

11 July 2017 - 13:32 By Deena Robinson
Lions
Lions
Image: iStock

The four male lions that escaped from the Kruger National Park on Sunday night have been sighted‚ as efforts to return them to the park continue on Tuesday.

“We have rangers walking and driving around the area‚” he added. In May‚ five lions escaped from the park‚ also near Nelspruit. Four of the lions were recovered after a long search and the park said the fifth may have wandered back to the park.

The Kruger National Park is the largest park in the country and is home to 1‚800 lions. Asked whether there is an issue with the fencing around the park‚ SANParks spokesperson William Mabasa told TimesLIVE that fencing is not the problem. “If that was the case‚ all the animals would be escaping‚” Mabasa said. “Openings in fences are created in various ways. When there are storms in the area‚ the banks of the streams and rivers erode and create openings or smaller animals such as warthogs dig under the fence‚” he added.

Parts of the park experienced flooding earlier in the year due to heavy rainfall.

Mabasa said that it is in the nature of male lions to roam across far distances.

“When male cubs become old enough‚ they leave their pride to establish new territory‚ which could result in them escaping from the park‚” he said.

SANParks promised to provide an update on the search later on Tuesday.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe awaiting delivery of biometric voter registration kits for elections Africa
  2. Escaped Kruger park lions have been spotted South Africa
  3. What the Western Cape population will look like in 2040 South Africa
  4. Dying for the perfect selfie - risky business from behind the wheel News
  5. Newborn found dumped in bin South Africa

Latest Videos

SACP 14th National Congress Day 1 Opening, 11 July 2017
16 dead after U.S. military plane crashes in Mississippi

Related articles

  1. Four lions bolt from Kruger Sci-Tech
  2. Four lions on the loose in Mpumalanga South Africa
  3. US student to climb Devil’s Peak and Lion’s Head to raise money for bicycles ... News
X