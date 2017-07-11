Following last year’s very public spat between movie mogul Anant Singh and the Durban International Film Festival committee‚ this year’s festival will open with Serpent‚ produced by Singh’s Durban-based production company‚ Videovision.

The film dealt with the 4,000 hangings that took place during apartheid‚ from the perspective of a white hangman.

The incident saw the manager of the festival‚ Sarah Dawson‚ quit her post‚ citing interference by the University of KZN that houses the prestigious film festival‚ and Singh. This was denied by both parties.

Singh later withdrew the movie in its entirety from the festival‚ stating the alternative time slot it had been given unsuitable. Shepherds and Butchers won an Audience Award at the 2016 Berlin International Film Festival.