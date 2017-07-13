"From our point of view‚ whatever it is‚ we hope that the minister and the DG resolve the issues as soon as possible‚ so we can give serious consideration to the issues that agriculture has‚" Möller told TimesLIVE.

"About 25% of the country still has a serious drought and we need the department to work at full capacity to give immediate attention to that crisis … it's really a bad time for the department to be without a DG."

Möller said the bird flu outbreak was also a concern.

"Onderstepoort (veterinary institute) should now be working at full capacity to meet the challenge of the avian flu and there are serious challenges‚" Möller said.

The Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries on Tuesday revealed cases of bird flu on two more farms‚ all involved in commercial layer chickens‚ in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Thus far the disease has been confirmed at four farms.

The outbreak was first announced in June at another two farms in Mpumalanga.

Mlengana's suspension comes as Onderstepoort tries to modernise their facilities to deal with industry challenges‚ such as developing local vaccines‚ Möller said.

"That is something that needs to be resolved as soon as possible. We can also import a lot of those vaccines‚ especially from Australia. But that is not what we really need‚" he said.

"There are some unique vaccines in some of our industries. We need to produce (our own vaccines)‚ especially with foot and mouth disease … to meet our unique challenges."

- TimesLIVE