Uber driver dies after being set alight last month

The driver was brutally attacked on 10 June in Sunnyside.

"This incident is deeply upsetting to all of us at Uber. This driver-partner is a part of our community. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. We have a team of former law enforcement professionals who are working with the police to support their investigation‚" Allenberg said.

She said the security response teams the company has hired would continue to provide additional security support to drivers.

"We are doing everything we can but Uber is not a security company and so we need the help of Law Enforcement to resolve these issues as soon as possible‚" Allenberg said.

Zweli Ngwenya‚ spokesperson of The Movement‚ formed by Uber drivers concerned with their safety‚ said the driver from Tembisa in Ekurhuleni succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Monday.

"It is difficult and heartbreaking to lose somebody you have worked with. We are still in shock and we are yet to meet his family‚" he said