Parts of the ceilings in wards at two East Rand hospitals collapsed on Friday‚ the Gauteng health department said.

Two people – both employees - were slightly injured in separate incidents at the Tembisa and Pholosong hospitals‚ it said. No patients were injured.

An employee’s hand was slightly injured when a fragment of the ceiling in Tembisa Hospital’s labour ward collapsed.

The employee‚ from the nearby antenatal ward was examined by doctors immediately and X-ray results confirmed no fractures‚ said Gauteng health department spokesperson Khutso Rabothata.

“An almost similar incident occurred at Pholosong Hospital in Tsakane where a part of the ceiling collapsed in the bathroom of a maternity ward slightly injuring an employee as well. Services are not affected at this hospital‚” Rabothata said.

A debriefing session was conducted on Friday for all employees who were on duty in the labour ward when the incident occurred at Tembisa Hospital‚ and the one for Pholosong Hospital was still being arranged‚ Rabothata added.

“We are glad that there has been no serious injuries to patients and staff‚ and there were no loss of life.

I also commend the hospital CEO and staff for their hardwork and ensuring safety of the patience.”

All patients were moved to a safer Ward within the hospital and the labour ward had been closed for further assessments and repairs by the Department of Infrastructure Development.

“We are working round the clock to ensure that renovations are completed very soon so that we continue to service people in the Hospital’s catchment area.”

