South Africa

Lucky escape for patrons as car crashes into restaurant

23 July 2017 - 11:02 By Timeslive
Several people escaped injury this evening when a light motor vehicle crashed into a fence and restaurant on Long Street in Newlands.
Image: ER24

Several people escaped injury on Saturday evening when a car crashed into a fence and restaurant on Long Street in Newlands‚ west of Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said it was understood that the driver had lost control of his vehicle‚ causing it to veer off the road and into the restaurant.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ and found the light motor vehicle on the sidewalk against a wall. Several people were found walking around on the scene.

“Paramedics assessed the bystanders‚ including a pregnant woman‚ and found that no-one had sustained any injuries. The driver was also assessed and found to have escaped injury‚” said Meiring.

- TimesLIVE

 

