Nelson Mandela Bay councillors in court over assault charges

DA members Rano Kayser and Werner Senekal on Monday morning attended proceedings at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court‚ where the two ANC members who allegedly attacked them during a council brawl last year appeared briefly.

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa and ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Lungisa is accused of hitting Kayser over the head with a glass jug‚ while Maqula is accused of stabbing DA chief whip Senekal in the back with a sharp object in October.

The defence requested that the matter be postponed to Wednesday.

No mention was made in court of death threats against Kayser and Senekal.

-TimesLIVE