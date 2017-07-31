South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors in court over assault charges

31 July 2017 - 10:54 By Kathryn Kimberley
Judge court gavel
Judge court gavel
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

DA members Rano Kayser and Werner Senekal on Monday morning attended proceedings at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court‚ where the two ANC members who allegedly attacked them during a council brawl last year appeared briefly.

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa and ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Lungisa is accused of hitting Kayser over the head with a glass jug‚ while Maqula is accused of stabbing DA chief whip Senekal in the back with a sharp object in October.

The defence requested that the matter be postponed to Wednesday.

No mention was made in court of death threats against Kayser and Senekal.

-TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. DNA research finds descendants of Canaanites in Lebanon Sci-Tech
  2. Cape Town business robbery foiled but three officers wounded South Africa
  3. Ten killed as Venezuela vote turns violent World
  4. Investigations under way in trafficking case South Africa
  5. Giving in the name of Mandela: schools receive Vodacom food parcels South Africa

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Inside Gauteng’s migrant hostels
Watch : 1st TV | President Robert Mugabe (93) struggling to walk and sit ...

Related articles

  1. Let the cards fall where they may, says JZ critic Politics
  2. Shaik may not be dead, but he can still haunt Zuma Ideas
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Juju's pearls of wisdom touch SA's prickly spots Ideas
X