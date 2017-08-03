Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama has been barred from entering The Daily Maverick's The Gathering conference currently on the go in Cape Town.

The conference‚ being held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre‚ is discussing the role of the media in South African society.

Last month‚ a court issued an interdict barring Mngxitama from interacting with‚ harassing or assaulting journalists.

The South African National Editors Forum approached the court on Tuesday‚ seeking his arrest after he disrupted an event run by investigative journalism unit amaBhungane last month.

Mngxitama and a handful of supporters arrived at the Cape Town venue on Friday‚ shortly after the conference got under way but were denied entry. He said they had bought tickets to attend the event and wanted to debate the media houses present.

Security guards blocked him from entering the venue. While police were present‚ they did not remove Mngxitama.

He accused the media of creating "fake news" about him and his movement.