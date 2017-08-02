The South African National Editors’ Forum wants Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama to be found in contempt of an earlier court order preventing him from harassing journalists.

Sanef‚ together with AmaBhungane managing partner Sam Sole and Huffington Post SA editor Ferial Haffajee‚ have asked the high court in Johannesburg to issue an order for Mngxitama’s arrest and imprisonment for 90 days - but that the order‚ once granted‚ be suspended indefinitely.

The matter is set to be heard next Tuesday.

They also want Mngxitama and BLF to pay a fine of R100‚000 to the justice department.

They approached the court because they believe Mngxitama and BLF violated a court order passed by Acting Judge Corrie van der Westhuizen last month which prohibited BLF and its members from harassing and intimidating a number of journalists‚ including Tiso Blackstar editor-at-large Peter Bruce.