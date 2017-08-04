Coffin assault victim begged to be assaulted rather than jailed‚ court hears

The two men who forced Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin allege that he begged to be assaulted rather than be taken to the police‚ the High Court sitting in Middelburg heard on Friday.

"Accused one [Willem Oosthuizen] will say that you continued to beg and invited them to rather assault you than take you to the police‚" said Wayne Gibbs for Oosthuizen.

There were gasps in the courtroom as Gibbs cross-examined Mlotshwa.

"I know nothing about that‚" Mlotshwa said.

The accused say that they had caught Mlotshwa in possession of stolen copper cables. They claim to have chased him down and found him in possession of a black tog bag with the stolen goods.