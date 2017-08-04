OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg is set to be hit by a strike on Friday‚ but management can't say how bad the impact will be.

Staff at the state airliner South African Airways are embarking on their second labour stoppage in the past few months.

"OR Tambo International Airport Management confirms that at this stage it is not known as to the potential impact that this strike action may have on flight operations‚ check-in staff and flight crews‚" the airport said in a statement.

"It is advisable that all passengers stay in contact with South African Airways‚ for updates on status of flights and bookings." OR Tambo spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said management was in touch with law enforcement agencies to minimise disruption.

"We remain in close contact with South African Airways to ensure that we are prepared for all eventualities.

We trust that the relevant parties can resolve the situation effectively‚ and as soon as possible‚" Gunkel-Keuler said. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it was supporting the labour action.

"The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) have joined forces to fight against the escalating crisis at SAA. Members are marching to demand an improvement in their wages and working conditions‚ as well as an end to the rampant corruption at the State Owned Entity‚" the union said in a statement.

The South African Cabin Crew Association has been a vocal critic of the crisis gripping SAA‚ which this week revealed that it is effectively bankrupt and may not be able to pay staff.

SACCA represents 1‚300 cabin crew members. Last month it accused government for failing to act on reports showing more than R1.8-billion in tender irregularities at SAA.