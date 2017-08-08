Four Honours students from the University of Cape Town are elated after winning the 4th annual GirlCode Hackathon – a 48-hour non-stop programming challenge.

The team from UCT's Information Systems (IS) department scooped the first prize of an all-expenses paid trip to Silicon Valley in the U.S.

During the 48-hour challenge‚ held in Johannesburg over the weekend‚ they created a website‚ "Amava" which means "experience" in isiXhosa and connects volunteers with NGOs.

“Winning is surreal. We can’t quite believe that we’re going to the US. We are very‚ very excited about going to Silicon Valley to learn more and network. It’s a tremendous opportunity‚” said team member‚ Fadzai Mupfunya.