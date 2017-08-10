South Africa

WATCH: Durban power lifting women show their strength

10 August 2017 - 11:25 By Jeff Wicks

While national Women’s Day saw the strength of women celebrated across the country‚ a band of physically strong women took to a platform during a ladies-only power lifting competition in Durban.

Event organiser Rory Scheepers said that the competition‚ "Girl Power"‚ was meant to showcase the strength of women who are making inroads in the male dominated sport.

“Last year it was a success in Johannesburg and now we have a competition in the major centres and today we have 22 girls who have come to compete. In the past couple of years‚ ladies' strength training has just exploded. We want to show women that they are able to step onto the platform and compete‚ as opposed to just doing their thing in the gym‚” Scheepers said.

He said that competitions like the one held on Wednesday were valuable as they exposed women to the sport of power lifting.

“It is becoming more and more socially acceptable for women to be seen as strong and not within their normal stereotype. We have women of all weight classes here today and it is amazing to see. Every single one of them is breaking boundaries‚ not only by testing their own strength but showing people that this sport is not exclusively for men‚” Scheepers added.

READ MORE

Women unite to #RunForLife in support of PinkDrive

The streets of Johannesburg and Cape Town were painted pink on National Women’s Day with just over 17‚500 runners and walkers joining forces to ...
News
19 hours ago

Six stats about SA's women this Women's Day

You strike a woman‚ you strike a rock.
News
20 hours ago

Step out of line‚ ‘odd’ Madonsela tells SA women

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has urged South African women to step out of line.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bogus traditional circumcision surgeon jailed for murder South Africa
  2. Law Society CEO dies while attending conference in Botswana South Africa
  3. Assault victim was “arrogant”‚ says coffin accused South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Young man hits and kicks schoolgirl in violent attack (warning: graphic footage)
Young man hits and kicks schoolgirl in violent attack (warning: graphic footage)
X