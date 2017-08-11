“In winter the hole used to release some gaseous steam … it was unbearable. It happened every winter until we started throwing things inside to block it.”

Nosipho Gqibiso‚ who has two children and has lived in Matholesville for 19 years‚ said she almost gave away her last born because of her poor living conditions.

“Things are bad at here. On a regular basis you will hear gunshots and I can’t recall how many times I saw dead bodies and worried for my kids.

Gqibiso says her mother died in 2015. She had cared for Gqibiso’s first child.

“When my second child was born I wanted to give them away‚ because I had nothing to give [them]. But I had to be strong‚ though I don’t like living here; I have no choice but to.

Gqibiso said that her mental health and the environment affected the kind of a parent she is to her children.

“I take medication for a mental sickness; sometimes I forget things or hear people speak in my head‚ so it’s hard being a parent. It’s hard raising two kids so I had to take the elder one to go stay in Burgersdorp in the Eastern Cape with my grandmother.

She said her mother had applied for a RDP house and was approved‚ but nothing has happened since and “I am still here”.