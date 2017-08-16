Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng demanded the chairperson of a commission probing harmful religious practices in South Africa "kneel‚ cry and polish" his shoes.

Mboro is among the charismatic pastors who have crossed swords with the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL).

CRL chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said on Wednesday that Mboro had given her and the commission seven days to resign and disband.

He allegedly threatened to spray "holy" water on Mkhwanazi-Xaluva‚ claimed she was corrupt and "lusting" over him. The commission was established the protect and promote cultural‚ religious and linguistic community rights.