A SARS statement said: “The VAT fraud‚ as well as other criminal activity‚ took place under the pretext that electronic equipment was being imported from the US and then exported again.

“This practice was used in 18 different companies‚ where the accused were directors‚ to elicit approximately R300-million in VAT refunds.”

Prosecutor Marius Oosthuizen‚ who works in the National Prosecuting Authority’s specialised tax unit‚ said the men submitted 198 fraudulent claims for VAT refunds from 2007 to 2010.

Square One‚ which listed on the JSE in 2000‚ had several operating entities. It was liquidated in 2010 because of its “precarious cash flow situation”.