South Africa

R300-million VAT scam earns company directors 25 years in jail

17 August 2017 - 16:47 By Dave Chambers
Jail cell.
Jail cell.
Image: iStock

Three men who swindled almost R300-million in VAT refunds out of the South African Revenue Service will spend 25 years in prison.

Former Square One chairman Garth Coetser and his co-accused‚ Anton Meyer and Clifford Stevens‚ were sentenced in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday after being convicted of fraud‚ uttering‚ forgery and money-laundering.

 

ormer Square One chairman Garth Coetser.
ormer Square One chairman Garth Coetser.
Image: Supplied

A SARS statement said: “The VAT fraud‚ as well as other criminal activity‚ took place under the pretext that electronic equipment was being imported from the US and then exported again.

“This practice was used in 18 different companies‚ where the accused were directors‚ to elicit approximately R300-million in VAT refunds.”

Prosecutor Marius Oosthuizen‚ who works in the National Prosecuting Authority’s specialised tax unit‚ said the men submitted 198 fraudulent claims for VAT refunds from 2007 to 2010.

Square One‚ which listed on the JSE in 2000‚ had several operating entities. It was liquidated in 2010 because of its “precarious cash flow situation”.

READ MORE

Grace Mugabe must have her day in court‚ says MP

Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe is not entitled to diplomatic immunity and must be arrested‚ says Zakhele Mbhele‚ MP and Democratic Alliance ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Three suspects arrested in connection with Dumi Masilela murder

Police have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that three men have been arrested in connection with the hijacking of late Rhythm City star Dumi Masilela which ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Traffic officer nabbed for allegedly taking R40 bribe from taxi driver

A 55-year-old traffic officer attached to the Gauteng Traffic Department has been arrested for allegedly taking a R40 bribe from a taxi driver.
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Alleged Grace Mugabe assault victim offered blank cheque South Africa
  2. Former City of Joburg official arrested for theft South Africa
  3. WATCH: Lion leaps at stranded man ... and gets a cuddle South Africa
  4. R300-million VAT scam earns company directors 25 years in jail South Africa
  5. Zestah September's sister fears relationships: mother South Africa

Latest Videos

Winter wonderland: Cold front hits South Africa
Grace Mugabe in the spotlight: What is diplomatic immunity?
X