Passengers left stranded as dozens of flights to and from Zimbabwe delayed

Dozens of flights to and from Zimbabwe were delayed indefinitely on Saturday‚ leaving angry passengers stranded and deepening the diplomatic stand-off between the two countries.

The furore began when an Air Zimbabwe flight to Harare and operated by Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law Simba Chikore‚ was grounded by the Civil Aviation Authority on Friday night for not having the correct permits.

Zimbabwe responded on Saturday by refusing South African Airways entry into Zimbabwe.

The two countries are already in a tense stand-off over Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe's alleged attack on three young women in a Sandton hotel last weekend.