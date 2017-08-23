The Pieterse family - living on R10 per person per day

The tiny farm house in Stellenbosch is cold and dark. Rain crashes to the ground and the soil quickly turns to mud but Katie and Adam Pieterse wear warm and inviting smiles. Living in poverty is not going to put a damper on their lives. They have been living this way for many years.

“[My grandson] couldn’t go to school this morning because there is no electricity. He couldn’t make breakfast or boil some water to bath in‚” said Katie.

The Pieterse family epitomises the findings of a report on poverty released by StatsSA on Tuesday.

There are 10 people living in the family’s two-bedroom home. They survive on Adam and Katie’s social grants‚ which total R3‚200 a month. That comes to about R10 per day for each family member – way below the food poverty line‚ according to StatsSA.

StatsSA revealed that in 2015 a quarter of the population‚ 13.8 million people‚ were living in extreme poverty and below the food poverty line of R17.48 per person per day – the amount needed to meet one person’s minimum energy requirements.