Mom’s terrifying fear: 'They ate our daughter'

Philiswe is so overcome with anxiety and fear at the thought of 25-year-old Zanele having been murdered and her flesh eaten that she was unable to even talk about her beloved daughter when The Times visited the family home in Shayamoya, near Giants Castle, about 35km west of Estcourt.

Zanele's two-year-old son is unaware of the fate that might have befallen his mother.

It's been nearly a month since Philiswe last saw Zanele on July 25, but with the young woman having left for Pietermaritzburg to visit a grandmother - and despite the fact that she didn't phone to say she was there safely - the family wasn't overly concerned.

But that all changed on Monday when Zanele's cousin, Nozipho Hlatshwayo, heard how four men had been arrested and appeared in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder as part of alleged cannibalism.

The four, one a local nyanga (traditional healer), were arrested on Saturday when a man walked into a police station and told officers he was "tired of eating human flesh" - and then produced human body parts to back up his claim.

A fifth man was arrested on Wednesday and will appear with the other four again on Monday for a formal bail hearing.