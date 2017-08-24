Police on Thursday arrested a man believed to have been behind the murder of a woman at the notorious Glebelands Hostel a month ago.

Sbongile Mtshali was gunned down inside her tuck shop on July 26 by men pretending to be customers. The 52-year-old was hit in the head and chest‚ and died on the spot. She died in front of her teenage grandchild.

In less than three years‚ 93 people have been killed in violence at or linked to the hostel precinct. The most recent was on Tuesday night.

But police claimed a victory in Mtshali's case.