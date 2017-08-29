'There were lots of shots, too many': Shootout with cops leaves six dead

A factory worker - caught in the crossfire during a gun battle between police and cash-in-transit robbers in Durban on Monday - recounted his brush with death.

He had stepped outside for a bite to eat when fleeing gunmen crashed their car nearby, with police hot on their heels.

"There were lots of shots, too many," said the worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was in this quiet cul-de-sac outside a Parlock factory that the showdown between the robbers and police played out.

When the shooting stopped, five men were dead in two crime scenes that stretched kilometres across the city.