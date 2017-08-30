A Walter Sisulu University student allegedly went on a spending spree after an accidental payment of R14 million was made to her‚ while fellow students at the highly indebted Eastern Cape university have been in dispute over their food allowance applications.

Read the latest here and here

It is understood the student was meant to receive an allowance of R1‚400 but an error resulted in the multi-million rand loan being paid into her account.

The news emerged as a male student was stabbed to death in an alcohol-fuelled party with friends at the weekend after allegedly splashing his food allowance on booze. Lectures were also halted for two days earlier this month on a campus .

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo confirmed that the university was looking into the R14 million payment matter‚ after students complained about her "lavish" spending.

The female student allegedly spent more than R400‚000 since the payment was made five months ago.

Tukwayo said the food and book allowances could only be spent at specific merchants associated with the university‚ so the university would investigate how the student was able to buy some of the goods she bought.