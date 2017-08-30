South Africa

There have been no confirmed cases of avian influenza in humans in South Africa‚ the National Institutes of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said earlier on Wednesday.

Media reports that a learner in Centurion had been diagnosed with the disease were wrong‚ it said.

Highly pathogenic avian flu A (H5N8) emerged in South Africa in June‚ and has so far been identified in three provinces – Western Cape‚ Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

There have been 24 localised outbreaks – three in commercial ostriches‚ five in wild birds‚ three in pet birds‚ and three in backyard poultry - said the NICD‚ citing reports received by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

The NICD it had been monitoring people who had been exposed to the virus on affected farms since the first outbreak was reported.

So far 60 workers exposed to infected birds had been tested‚ and none had tested positive for the disease‚ it said.

Poultry and poultry products on sale in retail outlets were safe for human consumption‚ it said.

