South Africa

'Rather unfortunate' WSU student did not query the extra zeroes: Parliament

31 August 2017 - 12:52 By Timeslive
Walter Sisulu University student and Pasma leader Sibongile Mani
Walter Sisulu University student and Pasma leader Sibongile Mani
Image: Supplied

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training in Parliament‚ Connie September‚ said on Thursday that MPs want to be fully briefed about the erroneous payment of R14-million to a student at the Walter Sisulu University.

“It can only serve to benefit Members of the Committee to be brought up to speed on how such a dubious act occurred and why it took this long to be identified. The Committee wants to know the number of students who could have benefited from this money‚” September said.

“This is unacceptable that such a grave mistake as this one could occur undetected...”

She said the Committee accepts that this is not the fault of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme‚ but still companies that NSFAS use to distribute funding should be of unquestionable capacity with efficiency all round.

The student spent over R800‚000 following the erroneous payment into her account. September noted that the company which made the payment‚ Intellimali‚ has said it will follow the law in trying to recover the money.

“It is rather unfortunate that the student did not query the extra zeros that have been put to the original amount she should have received.”

September said the Committee "accepts that steps are under way to recover the money and is keen to hear from the Department and NSFAS on the matter. The company may‚ as well‚ be required to come and appear before the Committee".

READ MORE

iPhones, weaves, whiskey: How 'millionaire' student spent R818,000 in 73 days

Jealousy drove the outing of "multimillionaire'' student Sibongile Mani, 27.
News
5 hours ago

'It's difficult,' says R14-million bonanza student

Sibongile Mani, the Walter Sisulu University student at the centre of an accidental R14-million payout, said she will get through the experience.
News
9 hours ago

Ironic Facebook post as WSU student denies wrongdoing

"Funds meant for the poor have been stolen."
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bodies of missing Harmony Gold miners found South Africa
  2. Rates of conviction in human trafficking cases 'disturbingly' low South Africa
  3. Sick health system puts top hospitals under pressure South Africa
  4. Cash for seats probe continues at UKZN South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent
'SABC board is waiting for Father Christmas': Hlaudi Motsoeneng lambasts new ...
X