Billionaire entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka says she is living in fear after a string of “defamatory” social media posts by new media owner Mzwanele “Jimmy” Manyi.

Wierzycka‚ the outspoken chief executive of Sygnia Asset Management and South Africa’s wealthiest woman‚ has filed an urgent application in the South Gauteng High Court. She is seeking an order declaring statements Manyi made against her on Twitter and Facebook — including that she was guilty of economic “terrorism” — defamatory.

Wierzycka said Manyi's social media posts amounted to harassment and wants the court to interdict him from publishing any further “defamatory” statements.

She also wants the court to direct Manyi to issue an unconditional apology and retraction on social media and remove the statements on all the platforms they were posted on.

Manyi‚ however‚ is fighting back‚ denying his comments were defamatory and claiming he was no friend of the Gupta family‚ only that he had once hosted a talk show on their TV station ANN7.