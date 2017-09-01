The South African Human Rights Commission (HRC) says it was not denied access to two hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal by MEC of Health Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

Instead‚ the visits were “unannounced monitoring visits‚ which neither the MEC nor the hospital authorities would have been aware of beforehand”.

The commission said in a statement on Friday that media reports that Dhlomo had denied the HRC access to oncology sites during an oversight visit were misleading.

“In its submission to the Parliamentary portfolio committee‚ the SAHRC reported that its monitoring of oncology sites had been constrained due to it being denied access to Addington and Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital [on August 23].